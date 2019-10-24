Brother’s message for missing Louisa teen believed to be with 34-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- FBI agents urged the public to help in the nationwide search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Louisa County officials believe is with a 34-year-old Bumpass man.

Isabel Hicks was last seen Monday at 1 a.m. in her Louisa home, according to Louisa County Sheriff's officials.

"It is believed that she may be in the company of Bruce Lynch of Bumpass," a Louisa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Chief Deputy Maj. Donald Lowe said during a news conference Thursday that investigators alerted the FBI about the case Monday.

"Very early on, we realized this was more than what it actually looked to be," Lowe said.

Agencies have been working "nonstop, 24-7" since Hicks disappeared, Lowe said.

David Johnson, Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the Richmond Division of the FBI, said the agency has "dedicated numerous resources" to the case.

“Our office, including agents and analysts and other professional support persons, have been working nonstop since the initial investigation earlier this week.”

Johnson urged the public to be on the lookout, "share this information on your social media networks," and report any tips to law enforcement.

“No bit of information is insignificant in this investigation,” Johnson said.

Missing teen's brother: 'I just need my best friend back'

Hicks' bother, Blake Sailor, had a message for his sister.

“I just want to say we miss you very much and we want you to come home,” Sailor said. "Please just let us know you’re safe, however you can. I’m still your big brother and I’ll love you forever. I just need my best friend back.”

Hicks' mother fought back tears as she begged her daughter to reach out.

“Isabel, I love you," she said. "And I want you to come home. And just let me know if you’re OK.”

Lowe pledged to keep searching for Hicks.

"We're not giving up," Lowe said. "We really want to see Isabel come back to her community and her family. We miss her. We’re concerned about her and our entire community loves her."

34-year-old is 'armed and potentially dangerous,' deputies warn

Lynch is Hicks' mother’s ex-boyfriend, who had been living in the family’s home until about a month ago when he was kicked out, according to Crime Insider sources.

Additionally, those sources do not believe Hicks was taken against her will.

Authorities warned Lynch, who is believed to be driving a silver-blue Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags VEM-9071, should be considered "armed and potentially dangerous."

Investigators believe Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping.

Lynch is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and a beard.

Hicks is described as a white juvenile, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you spot either Lynch or Isabel – do not approach them – contact law enforcement immediately, officials warned.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

