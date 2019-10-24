Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza & Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games
RICHMOND, Va.–
Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10am – 4pm
Innsbrook, North Shore Commons
4951 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen,
The festival will have a variety of attractions including face painting, a rock wall, battle of the bands, pony rides, a petting zoo, pumpkin bowling, a costume contest, and more. Entry to the festival is free. Games and attractions are “pay as you go.” Food and beer will also be available for purchase.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation to support cultivating awareness and understanding of teenage depression and anxiety, for more details visit
Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games
Richmond Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond
Saturday , 9am 0 6pm; Sunday 9am – 5pm
Tickets purchased at RichmondRaceway.com – Kids 12 & younger admitted FREE;
Advance 1-day admission: $15/day; Advance 2-day admission: $25;
Day-of admission: $20 for one and $30 for two days.
Dogs are permitted with a $5 donation, ticketed adult, and proof of rabies vaccination. FREE Parking. Live Music all day, Dance Competitions, Harp Competitions. Rain or Shine Event.
Handicapped Parking is available through GATE 6 ONLY and a shuttle is available to help you get into the festival areas. Details (804) 356-1093 or visit http://vacelticfestival.com/
