All-clear given after bomb threat evacuates Hopewell courts

Posted 11:00 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, October 24, 2019

HOPEWELL, Va. – An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat and suspicious package evacuated the areas in and around Hopewell court facilities Thursday morning.

The Hopewell Sheriff’s Office, police department and Virginia State Police responded to the scene to investigate the suspicious package.

No further information about the threat has been released.

After the all-clear was given, Route 10 and the areas near 100 E Broadway were reopened to vehicle and foot traffic.

