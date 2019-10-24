SUV driver sought in Ginter Park hit-and-run crash that injured man

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for the driver who ran into a man crossing the street on Richmond’s Northside Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Chamberlayne and Westminster avenues — not far from John Marshall High School in the Ginter Park neighborhood — for a report of a pedestrian stuck around 6 p.m.

Capt. Michael Snawder with Richmond Police said the man crossing the street was hit be a gray SUV.

“The vehicle fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Snawder said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.