SHARE: Missing Louisa teen believed to be with ‘armed and potentially dangerous’ man

SUV driver sought in Ginter Park hit-and-run crash that injured man

Posted 6:56 pm, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11PM, October 24, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for the driver who ran into a man crossing the street on Richmond’s Northside Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Chamberlayne and Westminster avenues — not far from John Marshall High School in the Ginter Park neighborhood — for a report of a pedestrian stuck around 6 p.m.

Man hit crossing Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue.

Man hit crossing Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue.

Capt. Michael Snawder with Richmond Police said the man crossing the street was hit be a gray SUV.

“The vehicle fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Snawder said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Google Map for coordinates 37.594359 by -77.449043.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.