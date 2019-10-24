× Henrico School District proposes building new elementary school to ease overcrowding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new elementary school may soon be coming to Henrico County.

As part of its ongoing redistricting efforts, the school district on Thursday proposed constructing a new elementary school in the Fairfield District. Plans to expand one of the county’s middle schools (the district has yet to determine which school,) were also proposed.

The district believes that the new elementary school would relieve long-term concerns over increasing enrollment, primarily around Greenwood and Longdale elementary schools.

The current redistricting process, originally slated to be implemented for the 2021-22 school year, may see some boundaries take effect in 2022-23 when the new construction is completed, or be phased in over two years, starting in 2021-22, according to a press release sent by Henrico County Schools. This would prevent families from being moved more than once during the process.

The proposal was precipitated by a “school division analysis,” that included projections for student enrollment and home construction. According to the school district, the analysis showed a need for the expansion of a middle school, as well as a new Fairfield District elementary school.

The redistricting committee will now have to work to assign students to new buildings that were not previously considered.