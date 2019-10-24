SHARE: Missing Louisa teen believed to be with ‘armed and potentially dangerous’ man

Final Score Friday 2019: Week 9 scoreboard

Posted 5:50 pm, October 24, 2019, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 9 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week  9 Scores
(9)Benedictine Clover Hill
King William Cosby
Atlee Powhatan
(1)Highland Springs
   (2)Manchester
Meadowbrook Petersburg
(3)Hopewell (8)Prince George
Henrico St. Christopher’s
Hanover Lee-Davis
L.C. Bird J.R. Tucker
(6)Monacan (5)Deep Run
Hermitage Thomas Dale
Douglas Freeman Matoaca
Patrick Henry Midlothian
Armstrong James River
Colonial Heights George Wythe
Dinwiddie Huguenot
Fluvanna (10)Thomas Jefferson
(7)Louisa Gretna
Spotsylvania New Kent
Caroline Tabb
Buckingham Essex
Amelia Lancaster
Northumberland Washington & Lee
Colonial Beach Rappahanock
Charles City West Point
King & Queen Mathews
Atlantic Shores Chr. Glen Allen Sat
Middlesex John Marshall 1pm
Trinity Episcopal Sat Norfolk Academy Sat
Woodberry Forest 2pm Collegiate 1pm
