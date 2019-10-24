SHARE: Missing Louisa teen believed to be with ‘armed and potentially dangerous’ man

Drought conditions improving, but not eliminated

Posted 6:43 pm, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, October 24, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Recent rainfall has definitely helped our drought situation.

Last week, the drought monitor had about 16% of the state in severe drought status and about 70% in moderate status.

This week, most areas saw the drought status decrease by one category.  Severe drought now affects 2% of the state, with moderate drought affecting about half the state.

Even though we have seen decent rainfalls, it hasn't been enough to eliminate our huge rain deficits.  In the last 90 days, some locations were over eight inches below normal before our recent rain.  Those areas are now about four inches below normal

Rain is expected on Sunday and again later next week, which will help our drought situation even more.

