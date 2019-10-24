× Driver charged after marble slab falls from tractor-trailer on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer driver has been charged after losing thousands of pounds of marble slab on Interstate 64 in Henrico Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to westbound I-64 at the 198-mile marker for the incident at approximately 9:44 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the tractor and trailer was braking for a slowing vehicle in front of him,” said a state police spokesperson. “The straps that secured the load broke forcing the load to shift and fall onto the roadway.”

That load was several thousand pounds of marble slab, according to police. The marble slab damaged the cab of the truck, but no injuries were reported.

The male driver, who has not been identified, was charged with failure to secure a load.

VDOT is assisting at the scene with lane closure due to the cleanup process.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.