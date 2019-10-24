Del. Lashrecse Aird wants to focus on job growth, mental health access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Del. Lashrecse Aird, Democrat, running for reelection to House District 63 stopped by the CBS 6 studio to talk about her campaign.

Aird says much is at stake in this election, that bringing affordable jobs to the area, in manufacturing or tech are crucial. She points out her district has rural, suburban and urban areas and that job growth has been unequal across the district.

She says she will work to raise teacher salaries closer to the national average, and work to increase access to mental health care.