Chesterfield Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are looking for three suspects involved in alleged home invasion that took place Wednesday afternoon in the Eagle Cove Neighborhood.

Police said two teenagers were inside a home along the 20000 block of Oak River Court when two suspects kicked down a door and took various items from the home. Police said the suspects fled in a red SUV with a roof rack.

Neighbors told CBS 6 News off-camera that the break-in comes as a shock and that the neighborhood is normally pretty friendly. Neighbors also told CBS 6 that children were outside across the street during the time of the robbery.

“That is scary because children can’t defend themselves. Even getting caught up in the crossfire if something like that would happen would be a tragedy," one neighbor said.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white man wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants, the second suspect, a black man wearing a black hoodie and Ray-Ban sunglasses, and the third suspect, a black man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police ask if you have any information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.