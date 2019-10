× Chesterfield family escapes house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield County Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire.

Crews responded to a home on the 8700 block of Belmont Rd around 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Four adults and six children were inside when the fire began. One child was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Investigators say there is minor damage to the attic and upstairs.