Brunswick County mother now missing for more than a week: ‘We are working every possible angle’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- It has been eight days since Frances Colbert vanished without a trace. And with the ground search officially over, all theories are on the table in this investigation.

"We are trying to create a timeline,” said Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts. "This person didn't have the resources or connections to get up and go to California, so if they don't have that, why did they disappear and how did they disappear? We are working every possible angle and everything is on the table."

Colbert is described by her son as a 51-year-old homebody. But the only real evidence deputies have in her mysterious disappearance is store surveillance video and two possible shoe prints.

"I have walked,” said her son, Brandon Colbert. “I have walked every path. I've walked through the woods. I have called. I’ve asked everybody. I have done what I could, so now I'm just waiting."

Their home on Railroad Street was the last place Colbert was seen.

Police say there are disparate clues: a possible shoe print was found a mile-and-a-half away, and a search of her cell phone took investigators more than a mile away to the banks of a creek.

But from there, nothing but a dead end.

"Searching cell phone records, banking records and medical records, just kind of putting all of these puzzles together to see if there's a history," said Roberts.

Colbert apparently had a seizure the morning of her disappearance. That, coupled with the knowledge that she liked to stay close to home, has investigators baffled, but not willing to give up.

"We've never not found someone and usually it is in the first 72 hours,” said Roberts. “I've been here 23 years and the sheriff for 12. To have someone go ‘poof’ and disappear is concerning."