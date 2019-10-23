School buses recalled over seat safety concerns; Central Virginia districts respond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 53,000 school buses are the subject of a nationwide recall over concerns about the safety of some seats on the bus.

The recall, announced by the announced by the National Highway Transit Safety Administration (NHTSA), potential affects 53, 528 Thomas Built schools buses made by Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DNTA). The alert said that DTNA is recalling certain 2014-2020 buses equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats:

Saf-T-Liner EFX

Minotour

Saf-T-Liner C2

Saf-T-Liner HDX

The alert states the seats on these buses “may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide sufficient impact absorption in certain specific areas around the steel seat frame of the back support.” It adds that the “lack of impact absorption increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash”.

Additional documents related to the alert state there “have been no reported injuries or accidents related to this defect”.

The documents detail that the defect was brought to DTNA’s attention by Transport Canada about “non-complying test results on 2 of 4 seats tested for knee foam impact.”

NHTSA said DTNA will send letters to owners to notify them if their bus is impacted by the recall and needs to be fixed, which will be the installation of “additional impact material between the re-bond back and the vinyl back cover to increase the amount of absorption, free of charge.”

The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2019.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to 31 school systems in Central Virginia to see if they may be affected by this recall. Below is a compilation of their responses:

Have buses in the recall timeframe:

Buckingham County Public Schools. Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks wrote to CBS 6 in an email: “We have 10 buses in which fit that description between 2014-20; however, we have not received any recall information regarding these buses at this time.”

King and Queen County Public Schools. Division Superintendent Dr. Carol Carter wrote to CBS 6 in an email: “King and Queen County Public Schools has 3 buses that fit within the time frame of the recall. We are waiting for a more detailed description of the issue and the direction from the manufacturer as to an interim solution and then the eventual repair.”

King William County Public Schools. Division Superintendent Dr. David White wrote to CBS 6 in an email: “We have contacted our representative at Thomas Bus and they have assured us that there is no safety concern to our children. The voluntary notice is in reference to the foam around the bottom of the seats known as the shin guard section of the seat. Reports seem to indicate that that foam has shifted and that the notice will address the relocation of this piece of foam. We currently have three (3) Thomas buses on the road that may or may not fall under this notice, but we will not know for certain until early to mid-December, once the VIN numbers have been released. Based upon the information provided by Thomas, we don't feel that our children are in any danger.”

Do not have buses in the recall timeframe:

Amelia County Public Schools

Charles City County Public Schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Dinwiddie County Public Schools

Hanover County Public Schools

Lunenberg County Public Schools

Richmond Public Schools

Richmond County Public Schools

No response yet or are looking into it:

Brunswick County Public Schools

Caroline County Public Schools

Colonial Heights Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools

Essex County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools. A representative from the school system said they do not have any buses from 2018. CBS 6 is waiting to hear back about the other years covered by the recall.

Greensville County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools

Hopewell City Public Schools

Lancaster County Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

Middlesex County Public Schools

New Kent County Public Schools

Northumberland County Public Schools

Nottoway County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools. A representative from the school system said they do not have any buses from 2018. CBS 6 is waiting to hear back about the other years covered by the recall. Public Information Officer Leigh Ann McKelway wrote in a statement: “Safety is a priority for Petersburg City Public Schools. We are working to determine if we have any school buses included in the recall. If any are included, then we will quickly take appropriate actions.”

Powhatan County Public Schools. A representative from the school system said they do not have any buses from 2018. CBS 6 is waiting to hear back about the other years covered by the recall.

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Prince George County Public Schools

CBS 6 will update this list as responses become available.