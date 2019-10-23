“The Play That Goes Wrong” is at the Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. – What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python has an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get “The Play That Goes Wrong!” The New York Post calls it “Broadway’s funniest and longest-running play,” and Variety Magazine calls it “Comic gold.” Joining us today is one of the stars of the show, Jacqueline Jarrold who plays “Sandra,” she is here to tell us more about the show. “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be at the Altria Theater Tuesday October 22nd through Sunday October 27th, for a total of 8 performances. For tickets and more information visit www.BroadwayInRichmond.com 

