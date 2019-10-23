The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond and VCU Health Hub @ 25th’s collaboration

RICHMOND, Va. – There are over 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, and approximately every 65 seconds someone here in American develops the disease. Although research is constantly evolving, there may be key lifestyle changes that can potentially reduce your risks. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a 24-7 Help-line that shares information to those who are affected by the disease, as well as provide resources to caregivers. Today we’re joined by Tina Thomas, Director of Programs and Services at the Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association, and Natalie Pennywell, Director at the VCU Health Hub @ 25th, and they are here to tell us more. For more information call 804-967-2585 or visit www.alz.org/grva

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION OF GREATER RICHMOND}