Police working to identify ‘suspicious man’ seen attempting to enter Chesterfield homes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating after a "suspicious situation" involving a man attempting to enter homes in the Salisbury subdivision.

On September 24 around 2 p.m., a man knocked on the door of a home in the Salisbury subdivision.

When a teenage girl who was home at the time did not answer the door, the suspect then attempted to open two different doors by vigorously turning the doorknobs.

He then began walking behind the home, but left when he saw a dog in the backyard.

Police say he then approached multiple other homes in the area, including one that captured him on surveillance video.

Police are trying to identify the man pictured to further investigate this situation.

If you have any information, contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.