Surveillance video show suspects wanted in West End break-in

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for breaking into an apartment in Henrico’s west end.

The apartment break-in occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 in the 4900 block of Garden Club Circle in Twin Hickory.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should call Henrico Police at 804.501.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804.780.1000. Community members may also download P3 Tips to submit anonymous tips.

