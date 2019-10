Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE, Va. -- Police in Dinwiddie are looking for the person who walked into a Hardees and robbed the cashier at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

Crime Insider sources say the gunman walked in around 5 p.m. to the Hardees at 5412 Boydton Plank Road off of Route 1.

Several customers were inside as the gunman took the cash. Police say no one was injured.

Witnesses say the suspect was a tall man who was wearing a hoodie and a blue bandana.