National Macy’s to hold national hiring event for seasonal workers

Macy’s will hold a national hiring event for seasonal workers on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Events will be held at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers to support the company’s plan to hire approximately 80,000 seasonal workers.

Full-time, part-time and flexible positions are offered in anticipation of the holiday season. In addition to hiring events and on-site interviews, Macy’s is also offering phone interviews for online applicants.

The national hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Candidates can apply here.

To view Macy’s locations across the country, click here.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.

