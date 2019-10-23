National Blackhawk gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shops recalled

Federal Cartridge is recalling more than 3,000 Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters because of a design flaw.

“The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. “When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.”

The recalled gun holster is black, made of molded plastic material, has “2101213 A” printed on the outside and is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt.

They were sold at “Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at http://www.blackhawk.com from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.”

If you own one of the recalled gun holsters you are urged to immediately stop using it and contact Blackhawk for a refund.

Blackhawk can be contacted toll-free at 888-343-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at blackhawk.com.

This story was originally published by staff at WFTS.