Gov. Northam announces $63.5 million dollar investment, bringing new jobs to Chesterfield

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that a $63.5 million dollar investment will 63 new jobs to Chesterfield Country.

Leading packaging solution provider, Cartograf, is establishing it’s first folding and micro-corrugated package printing facility in the U.S.

Virginia competed against North Carolina and Georgia for the historical facility.

“Securing Cartograf’s first operation in the United States is a significant win for Virginia and is a strong testament to the outstanding global connectivity that we offer manufacturers of all sizes.” said Northam. “We thank the Company for choosing to locate in Chesterfield County, and we are honored to welcome Cartograf to our Commonwealth.”

Cartograf was founded in 1986 and is currently based in Mexico City, Mexico. The company provides packaging solutions to customers in over 40 industrial sectors.

“For the past 30 years, Cartograf has partnered with worldwide brands across a diverse group of industries and our products are part of people’s everyday lives through a large array of packaging solutions,” said President of Cartograf Juan Jose Páramo Riestra. “This would not have been possible without the cooperation and support from Chesterfield County, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and The Keith Corporation.”

In addition to Cartograf’s investment, Governor Northam announced a $750,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Chesterfield County with the project. The Virginia Job Investment Program will also assist with funding for employee training.

The facility will be on a 100-acre site located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County. There has been no announcement yet on when the jobs will arrive.