Got a parking ticket? This shop will give you a free cookie for your woes

Posted 5:15 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, October 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. —  Walking back to your car to find a neon green envelope placed on its windshield is a scene that can irritate even the calmest of drivers.

Whether the fine is $25 or $200, receiving a parking ticket is a drag, to say the least. And with parking meters and timed zones placed all around the city, parking violations are a regular occurrence for those who find themselves driving in the city.

But one Richmond shop is administering the perfect antidote to parking ticket induced anger: free cookies.

Walk into Red Eye Cookie Company at 935 W Grace St with your parking ticket in tow and you’ll receive a free cookie for your troubles.

The shop says they’ve been running the promotion for the past 5 years in hopes of softening the blow that is receiving a parking ticket.

The offer is good any day of the week and is limited to one cookie per day – no matter how many tickets you’ve stacked up.

 

