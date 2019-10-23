Frost advisory issued for parts of Virginia Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will be overhead around daybreak Thursday. With dry air, clear skies and light winds, temperatures will be chilly.

Lows in the metro will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Areas well east and southeast will be in the low to mid 40s. Colder outlying areas to the north and west will drop down into the mid 30s. These will be the coldest temperatures over the next week.

A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for areas well north and west of Richmond. Far northwestern Virginia is not included since a previous frost has ended the growing season there.

Highs Thursday will be around 70. Highs for the rest of the 7 day forecast will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

