× School bus driver injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield school bus driver was taken to the hospital following a Wednesday morning crash that involved a tractor trailer.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Woolridge and Strider roads in Chesterfield at about 6:45 a.m.

The bus driver’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

One child on the bus at the time of the crash was not hurt.

An investigation into the crash remained on going.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

#BREAKING: Crash on Woolridge Rd. at Strider Rd. Involving Chesterfield School Bus and a tractor trailer. According to @CCPDVa the bus driver went to the hospital for minor injuries and the one child on the bus was uninjured. The school bus is about to be towed. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/nstCineOuG — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) October 23, 2019