School bus driver injured in Chesterfield crash

Posted 9:02 am, October 23, 2019, by and

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield school bus driver was taken to the hospital following a Wednesday morning crash that involved a tractor trailer.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Woolridge and Strider roads in Chesterfield at about 6:45 a.m.

The bus driver’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

One child on the bus at the time of the crash was not hurt.

An investigation into the crash remained on going.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.