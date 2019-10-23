School bus driver injured in Chesterfield crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield school bus driver was taken to the hospital following a Wednesday morning crash that involved a tractor trailer.
The crash was reported near the intersection of Woolridge and Strider roads in Chesterfield at about 6:45 a.m.
The bus driver’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.
One child on the bus at the time of the crash was not hurt.
An investigation into the crash remained on going.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.416594 -77.716452