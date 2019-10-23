× Celebrate “Oktoberfest”with ACCA Shriners Provost Guard

RICHMOND, Va. – Pretzels, Bratwurst, German Potato Salad, Corned Beef Brisket, and more will be on the menu when the ACCA Shriners Provost Guard hosts its annual “Oktoberfest” celebration coming up Friday, October 25th. This is an All You Can Eat event with great beer and live music! Here to tell us more about the event is Andrew Coelho, Ceremonial Master, and Mike Lott, Major Provost Guard. The event will be held at the ACCA Shrine Center this Friday, October 25th from 6 to 9 PM. For tickets and more information call 804-264-0509 or visit www.accashriners.com