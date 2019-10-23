Brian Mulka’s book launch and skydiving event

RICHMOND, Va. – After returning from Iraq, Brian Muka, former Navy Platoon Commander, decided to create a guide for people going through major life transitions to enhance their relationship with fear. Brain will be holding a book launch and sky diving event for those who want to experience a life-changing workshop in becoming the commander over their fear and stress. The free book launch is for Brian’s first book, Your Secret Superpower: Taming Fear to Thrive, and it will be held at the Virginia Skydiving Center on Saturday, October 26th from 10 AM to 2 PM. Brian will hold a workshop, “Transform Fear and Stress into Your Superpower” from 10 AM to 12 PM, and the skydiving will take place at 12 PM. The skydiving is optional and will come with a fee. For more information call 804-536-1972 or email kwe@kwepub.com.

