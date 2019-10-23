Amazon delivers STEAM to Petersburg schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Some school districts can't do it alone. To give kids a top-notch education, it takes strong efforts from teachers, parents, and sometimes from outside partners.

Amazon Business surprised students and teachers at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Petersburg with a new STEAM lab. Over the summer, Amazon collaborated with Petersburg City Public Schools to renovate four labs at Walnut Hill, Cool Spring, Lakemont, and Pleasants Lane elementary schools to give students increased access to computer science and STEAM resources.

Amazon Business donated over $75,000 in STEAM supplies and classroom renovation materials, while more than 50 local Amazon Fulfillment employees volunteered time to transform the labs.

"We know that very often we have some challenges here in Petersburg city schools," Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin said, “but that doesn't mean that our students cannot be exposed to resources and opportunities that other students have."

Amanda Reed, GM of the Petersburg Amazon Fulfillment Center, said it was an exciting effort to get behind.

"It's really important for us to be able to give back to the community where our associates live and work, so this was the perfect opportunity for us in Petersburg," she said.

Dr. Pitre-Martin said the STEAM labs could translate into what these students do one day.

"These are all things that, if the students get an interest now, as an elementary student, could lead into their career opportunities in the future," she said.