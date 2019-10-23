RICHMOND, Va.– A Vanished Dream: Wartime Story of My Japanese Grandfather

A Vanished Dream : Wartime Story of My Japanese Grandfather is about Regina Boone’s investigation into the disappearance of her grandfather who was imprisoned in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

The showing of the Documentary is a part of the museum’s Created Equal Film Series. Tsuruju Miyazaki was living in Suffolk, Virginia running a café and raising a family at the outbreak of war when he was designated an alien enemy, arrested, and stripped of his freedom. His post-war life remained unknown to his family for two generations until photojournalist Regina H. Boone accepted her father’s death bed request to find out what had happened to his own father.