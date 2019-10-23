A Vanished Dream: Wartime Story of My Japanese Grandfather

Thursday, October 24, 6:30pm – 8:00pm
The Museum of History and Culture

428 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond,

Created Equal Film Series
Vanished Dream: Wartime Story of My Japanese Grandfather is about Regina Boone’s investigation into the disappearance of her grandfather who was imprisoned in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.
The showing of the Documentary is a part of the museum’s Created Equal Film Series. Tsuruju Miyazaki was living in Suffolk, Virginia running a café and raising a family at the outbreak of war when he was designated an alien enemy, arrested, and stripped of his freedom. His post-war life remained unknown to his family for two generations until photojournalist Regina H. Boone accepted her father’s death bed request to find out what had happened to his own father.

“A Vanished Dream,” tells the amazing story of that search and a special connection made with NHK-WORLD-JAPAN, a Japanese international broadcast company, that helped unravel the mystery. After the screening, there will be a discussion and Q&A with Richmond Free Press photojournalist Regina H. Boone and NHK-WORLD-JAPAN foreign correspondent and executive producer Miki Ebara. To register for tickets visit https://www.virginiahistory.org/attend-event/calendar/vanished-dream-wartime-story-my-japanese-grandfather?start=2019-10-24T18:30; the Richmond Free Press http://richmondfreepress.com/ or the Museum of History and Culture https://www.virginiahistory.org/

