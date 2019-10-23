× 1 in custody after deputies find car wrecked and abandoned

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — One person is in law enforcement custody after Brunswick County deputies found a car wrecked and abandoned Wednesday morning.

Deputies found the vehicle wrecked and abandoned at the intersection of Lawrenceville Plank and Poorhouse Road.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the area to search for the suspect.

“If you are in this area, please lock your doors and call us if you see anything suspicious,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. The incident prompted a nearby school to be placed on lockdown.

After a search, the suspect was apprehended. There is no word on charges at this time.

