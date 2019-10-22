The most likely window for severe storms to arrive in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A line of strong to severe storms will move through Virginia Tuesday afternoon and evening. The storms will likely arrive in Richmond between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

There is a low tornado threat, but damaging winds will be possible. There will be a Marginal risk for a few severe storms.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Then high pressure will bring dry and seasonable weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

The next potential storm will move towards us by the end of the week into the weekend. There’s some uncertainly as to how this all comes together and that will determine which day has the highest rain chances. Right now, it appears rather unsettled from later Friday through Sunday.

