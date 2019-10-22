Police: Suspects fled west on Roue 360 following gas station shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Police say that one person was injured following a shooting at an Amelia County gas station on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Amelia Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Exxon gas station at 12730 Patrick Henry Hwy, reporting that shots were fired during a fight between three men.

Police say the suspects were last seen heading west on Route 360.

A victim was found at a residence on Dennisville Road with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.