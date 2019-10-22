Track rain using Interactive Radar

Police: Suspects fled west on Roue 360 following gas station shooting

Posted 11:02 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, October 22, 2019

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Police say that one person was injured following a shooting at an Amelia County gas station on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Amelia Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Exxon gas station at 12730 Patrick Henry Hwy, reporting that shots were fired during a fight between three men.

Police say the suspects were last seen heading west on Route 360.

A victim was found at a residence on Dennisville Road with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.