RICHMOND, Va. – You’re invited to an afternoon of great food and music on Saturday, November 2nd. It’s all part of the Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea Annual Fundraiser. Here to tell us more is our dear friend Martha Burton, Tourism Director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism. Come out and enjoy this family friendly event next Saturday, November 2nd from 1 to 4pm at Historic Battersea in Petersburg. Tickets are $40 in advance. For more information call 804-732-9882 or visit them online at www.batterseafound.org