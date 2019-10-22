Police: Road rage leads to shooting

Man killed at Richmond house party; police still looking for witnesses

Posted 1:45 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, October 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police continue asking for help to solve the homicide of Nathaniel Ratigan.

Ratigan, 24, was killed at a October 2012 house party in Richmond.

When a group of people were asked to leave the West Marshall Street party, they did not go peacefully.

One person pulled out a gun and fired a shot that killed Ratigan.

Over the years, Richmond Police have collected some evidence in the case -- but they're still looking for people who were with the shooter to come forward.

"Once some citizens came forward and started putting names to people we were looking at," a Richmond Police detective said. "We just have a few more steps."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

