Police: Road rage leads to shooting

Keep Virginia beautiful with Keep Virginia Cozy

Posted 12:46 pm, October 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Keep Virginia Cozy’s mission is to protect wilderness and inspire all Virginians to care for our wild places. Brian Bell, Founder of Keep Virginia Cozy shares more about their “Trashy Tuesday’s”, an effort to remove litter and recycling from Virginia’s most well-known parks! There are 4 more Trashy Tuesday’s this season. October 30th is “Wildlife Wednesday” – Bat House Construction Night at Vasen Brewery. For more information follow them on social media @keepvirginiacozy

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.