Keep Virginia beautiful with Keep Virginia Cozy

RICHMOND, Va. – Keep Virginia Cozy’s mission is to protect wilderness and inspire all Virginians to care for our wild places. Brian Bell, Founder of Keep Virginia Cozy shares more about their “Trashy Tuesday’s”, an effort to remove litter and recycling from Virginia’s most well-known parks! There are 4 more Trashy Tuesday’s this season. October 30th is “Wildlife Wednesday” – Bat House Construction Night at Vasen Brewery. For more information follow them on social media @keepvirginiacozy