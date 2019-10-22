× How to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown!” this Halloween season

It’s that time of year when a classic fall favorite fills the screens of televisions nationwide.

Who doesn’t love watching Sally wait with Linus for the Great Pumpkin or feel bad for Charlie Brown as he gets a rock in his trick or treat bag not once but three times?

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” has been entertaining audiences of all ages since 1966. It aired in early October and was the third special based on Charles Schultz’s beloved Peanuts characters.

The original broadcast appeared on CBS, but ABC gained the rights in 2001 and has been displaying the Halloween classic ever since.

You can catch the beloved classic Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET (that’s tonight!) or on October 27 at 7 p.m. on your local ABC channel.

However, if you can’t wait you can catch Snoopy and the gang on several streaming platforms.

You can rent or own the full show starting at $3.99 on both YouTube and VUDU, or purchase it with an Amazon Prime Video account.

Any way you watch it, always remember Linus’s advice: “There are three things I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.”