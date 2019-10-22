× Hardywood updates plan to open new restaurant with Joe Sparatta

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — As plans for a restaurant on its Goochland campus heat up, a local brewery has pulled in a cash haul from investors to keep the project cooking. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery closed last week on a $766,000 capital raise.

Co-founder Eric McKay said the funding will be used to help finance the restaurant Hardywood is building in its Goochland production facility at 820 Sanctuary Trail. The restaurant will be run by veteran local chef Joe Sparatta, who also co-owns Heritage and Southbound.

