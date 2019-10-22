Drag racing, car show, and more at Virginia Motorsports Park

RICHMOND, Va. – Get ready for all things Chevy! The Menards Chevy Show kicks off this Friday at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va. Tyler Crossnoe, Vice President of Racing Operations at Virginia Motorsports Park, is here to share all about what fans can experience at this year’s event. All the action takes place Friday, October 25th through Sunday, October 27th with gates opening at 8am and the race beginning at 10am. Kids 10 and under are FREE. For more information visit www.virginiamotorsportspark.com