Chesterfield Police search for road rage shooter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield County Police are searching for the person responsible for a road rage shooting Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the victim was driving on Hull Street Road when another driver began following and driving aggressively. When they approached Otterdale Rd, the suspect fired several shots into the other car.

The victim pulled into the Wawa parking lot on Otterdale Station Way around 12:30 a.m. and called 911. Fortunately the victim was not injured.

Police are now looking for the suspect vehicle, described as a silver mid-size sedan.