Chesterfield man shot and killed near home; suspect identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified a Chesterfield County man shot and killed near his River Road home Monday evening.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 9700 block of River Road at approximately 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Tyvin K. Dixon, 28, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have obtained warrants for Kevin R. Brockenbrough, 24, for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the incident.

Police say Brockenbrough, of the 4100 block of Walderbrook Court, and Dixon are known to each other.

Anyone with information about this incident or Brockenbrough’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.