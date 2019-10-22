× Chef Ausar’s take on classic french onion soup

RICHMOND, Va. – Fall is the perfect time of year to enjoy some hot, delicious soup to warm you up on a crisp fall day or evening. Fan favorite, Executive Chef Ausar Ariankh from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company, is here to share his recipe for delicious french onion soup. You can enjoy Chef Ausar’s kitchen magic this Satuday, October 26th from 5 to 8pm then again on Sunday, October 27th from 12 to 3pm at Firehouse 15 located at 3011 Meadowbridge Rd.

French Onion Soup

Serves 6

½ cup unsalted butter

4 onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 bay leaves

4 fresh thyme sprigs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup red wine

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 quarts’ beef broth

1 baguette, sliced

½ pound grated Gruyere

½ pound of Swiss Cheese

1. Melt the stick of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic, bay leaves, thyme, and salt and pepper and cook until the onions are caramelized, about 20-25 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer until the wine has evaporated and the onions are dry, roughly 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Sprinkle the onions with the flour and stir. Turn the heat down to medium low so the flour doesn’t burn, and cook for 5 minutes. Now add the beef broth, bring the soup back to a simmer, and cook for 10 minutes. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.

2. Ladle the soup into bowls, top each with 2 slices of bread and top with cheese. Put the bowls into the oven to toast the bread and melt the cheese.

A taste of Thailand with Chef Ausar

RICHMOND, Va. - Though Pad Thai is Thailand's iconic national dish, it's surprisingly easy to make. Our great friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar Ariankh is back to share his recipe for Chicken & Shrimp Pad Thai. You can enjoy Chef Ausar's kitchen magic this Satuday, October 26th from 5 to 8pm then again on Sunday, October 27th from 12 to 3pm at Firehouse 15 located at 3011 Meadowbridge Rd.

Chicken & Shrimp Pad Thai

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon Asian chili paste,

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1/2 cup julienned mixed vegetables (carrots, onions, peppers, bok choy)

4 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast or thigh, sliced into strips

12 medium to large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4-pound medium-wide rice noodles, soaked in warm water until softened and drained

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Chopped Romaine lettuce, for garnish

Mung bean sprouts, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Chopped peanuts, for garnish

Black Sesame Seeds, for garnish

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, water, peanut butter, and chili paste until smooth.

2. Heat a large wok or sauté pan over medium-high heat, and add vegetable oil. When the oil is hot, add the garlic and ginger and let cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the vegetables, chicken, and shrimp, and stir-fry until chicken and shrimp are browned and cooked through, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and toss to coat.

3. Add peanut/spice paste, brown sugar and cider vinegar and toss together. Cook until heated through, about 2 minutes.

4. Spread chopped romaine on a plate. Serve pad Thai on top of lettuce and garnish with mung bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, sesame seeds and chopped peanuts.