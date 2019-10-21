Water main break leaves massive hole in Henrico business park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Utility crews are working to fix a water main break on Santa Rosa Road in the Tuckahoe area of Henrico County.

Henrico police alerted the public to the road closure at about 3:30 a.m.

County officials say when water main breaks happen, the asphalt crumbles as a result of the pressure, resulting in the ground collapsing.

At this time, officials say none of the businesses in the surrounding area are affected but some may experience some low water pressure.

The main break has forced a road closure in the 1600 block of Santa Rosa. there is no timetable on how long the portion of the road will be closed.

Detours are set up on Rolling Hills Drive, Franklin Farms Drive and Forest Avenue.

