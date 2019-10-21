× “Shaynefully Delicious” Keto Bacon Cheddar Scones

RICHMOND, Va. – Here with us today is Shayne Rogers, and she is preparing her “Shaynefully Delicious” Keto Bacon Cheddar Scones, made with Almond Flour. For more information on Shayne and her “Shaynefully Delicious” creations, visit her Facebook page – Shaynefully

2 c blanched almond flour

1/4 c coconut flour

1 t baking soda

2 t cream of tartar

1/2 t salt

1 t fresh ground pepper

2 eggs

1/4 c heavy whipping cream

1 c shredded cheddar

6 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled butter

Mix almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt with a whisk. Mix longer than you think you need, the leaveners need to be very well dispersed before you add the liquid ingredients. Stir in the bacon and the cheese. In another bowl, mix together the eggs and cream. Pour all of that into the dry ingredients, stir until well mixed. There is no fear of overmixing. Form into a 7 inch disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerated for at least an hour, up to a week. When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Unwrap disk of dough and cut into eight equal wedges. Place the wedges about an inch apart on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 25 – 30 minutes. Let the scones cool for 5 minutes and serve with butter.