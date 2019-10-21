It’s Richmond Restaurant Week, so let’s eat!

Posted 10:23 am, October 21, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — If there was ever a time to get out and cross a Richmond restaurant off your list of places to try — this is the week to do it. Dozens of Richmond restaurants are taking part in Richmond Restaurant Week. Most restaurants have designed special three-course meals for $30 each. A portion of your final bill, $4.19, will be donated to FeedMore to fund programs like Meals on Wheels, the Kids Cafe, Mobile Pantry, and weekend BackPack program.

Scroll down for a complete list of participating restaurants.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Acacia Midtown
Alewife
Aloi
Amuse
Bacchus
Bar Solita
Belle
Brenner Pass
Casa Italiana
Chez Foushee
Dutch and Company
East Coast Provisions
Helen’s
Julep’s
LaGrotta
Laura Lee’s
Lehja
Maple & Pine
Max’s on Broad
Metzger Bar & Butchery
Nota Bene
Rowland
Sam Miller’s
Secco
Southbound
Supper
Tarrant’s Cafe
Tarrant’s West
The Boathouse at Rockett’s Landing
The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carytown
The Daily Kitchen Short Pump
The Hard Shell Downtown
The Hard Shell the Shoppes at Bellgrade
The Roosevelt
The Savory Grain
The Shaved Duck
West Coast Provisions
23rd & Main

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.