It’s Richmond Restaurant Week, so let’s eat!

RICHMOND, Va. — If there was ever a time to get out and cross a Richmond restaurant off your list of places to try — this is the week to do it. Dozens of Richmond restaurants are taking part in Richmond Restaurant Week. Most restaurants have designed special three-course meals for $30 each. A portion of your final bill, $4.19, will be donated to FeedMore to fund programs like Meals on Wheels, the Kids Cafe, Mobile Pantry, and weekend BackPack program.

Scroll down for a complete list of participating restaurants.

Acacia Midtown

Alewife

Aloi

Amuse

Bacchus

Bar Solita

Belle

Brenner Pass

Casa Italiana

Chez Foushee

Dutch and Company

East Coast Provisions

Helen’s

Julep’s

LaGrotta

Laura Lee’s

Lehja

Maple & Pine

Max’s on Broad

Metzger Bar & Butchery

Nota Bene

Rowland

Sam Miller’s

Secco

Southbound

Supper

Tarrant’s Cafe

Tarrant’s West

The Boathouse at Rockett’s Landing

The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carytown

The Daily Kitchen Short Pump

The Hard Shell Downtown

The Hard Shell the Shoppes at Bellgrade

The Roosevelt

The Savory Grain

The Shaved Duck

West Coast Provisions

23rd & Main