Richmond restaurant Hot List: Here are the new places to eat in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — I get one question asked of me every single day: Where should I eat right now? Richmond wants to know where to eat and what’s hot in Richmond dine or on the cusp of being too busy to get a reservation. Here ya go, Richmond. Here’s your hot Richmond restaurants for October 2019.

Grisette

3119 E Marshall Street

Richmond, Virginia 23223

What is a Grisette? A low ABV (alcohol by volume) light beer whose roots lie in Belgium. What does it mean in Richmond? A no-frills, no-reservations, owner-operated restaurant in Church Hill. The spot, 50 seats only, is locally focused. Think cheeses and meats. Steak frites. The little spot is the brain child of Donnie Glass, a Johnson and Wales culinary grad, with a little help from Andy McClure. Burger aficionados, you might recognize MclClure’s name. He owns the Citizen Burger(s) in Charlottesville and Richmond.

Crafted

4900 Libbie Mill East Boulevard

Richmond, Virginia 23230

When I heard about a new restaurant in Libbie Mill, I got excited. Michael Cohen kept the news pretty close to his vest though — making everyone think it would be a second rendition of one of his current spots, Marty’s Grill and Riverbound Café, IT is NOT. It does have breakfast every day though. And fresh fish, local pork, and a whole host of other appetizing choices for dining. If you have read nothing in this paragraph, read this: The Bloody Mary Bar starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and has 20 different items to customize your morning cocktail.

Gersi Restaurant

805 North Davis Street

Richmond, Virginia 23220

What happens when two New Yorkers open a second spot in Richmond? House-made pasta, that’s what. The second location of Gersi has settled in at Davis and Broad. It opened quietly and will have lunch, dinner and brunch Monday-Sunday. The owners, Gersi Memaga and Susannah Proctor, will continue to operate their first location in Brooklyn. When you go, don’t miss the spaghetti al limone, prepared with fresh lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Small Batch

6631 West Broad Street

Richmond, Virginia 23230

The first of two restaurants which have opened in Richmond’s hotels, Small Batch replaces Crossings at the Westin Richmond. At the helm is Boar’s Head alumnus, Chef John Papa. Papa is focusing on hyper-local like Seven Hills Beef, Autumn Olives Farm pork, Border Springs Lamb and Twin Oaks Tofu. Where you can’t go wrong is with Papa’s new tasting menu. He’s taking local and pairing it with local — think crispy pork and local cider or short ribs and a pumpkin beer. Nothing basic here.

Parterre

100 E. Franklin Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

On the first floor of the historic Linden Row Inn sits Parterre. The name is an homage to local celebrity Edgar Allan Poe and his romantic interludes in an enchanted garden. The space is housed in the former Urban Farmhouse with 50 seats inside and 24 on its own parterre (patio). With the weather looking and feeling like fall, this should be your new patio to have your own interlude. And let’s be real, no interlude is complete without smoked wings and fried chicken thighs.

Chicken Salad Chick

9631 West Broad Street

Glen Allen, Virginia 23060

The first fast-casual chicken salad spot in the state? Did someone hear my prayers? Twelve different chicken salads make up the menu of CSC, which has opened their first spot in Richmond at WestPark on Broad Street. Maybe you like fruit in your chicken salad (blasphemy! In my opinion) or heavy onion? Either these ways or other ways, this chick has it. And not to worry, if Short Pump is a haul, there is a second location of this chain on the way.

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, Virginia 23235

A Tropical paradise in the middle of Chesterfield Towne Center. Island Shrimp Company is the newest 7500 sq. foot restaurant in the HOUSEpitality Family, the company the owns the Boathouse and Casa Del Barco restaurants. Build out of shipping containers, it’s virtually impossible to get a bad Instagram here. The restaurant is promising “No Bad Days” with cuisine from “Port to Plate. Sounds like we all need conch fritters and poke nachos ASAP.