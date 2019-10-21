Replace Your Windows & Doors with Renewal by Andersen

RICHMOND, Va. – Renewal by Andersen set out to prove just how long their windows lasted. So, they removed windows that they installed in a home 20 years ago to perform a battery of tests. What did they discover? Page Ewell, local owner of Renewal by Andersen, stops by to tell us the results. Plus, he has a fantastic offer! Right now, when you buy any window or patio door, you’ll receive 40% off your next one with no money down, no payments and no interest for one year! For more information, call 1-800-589-6633 or visit www.BrandYouTrust.com