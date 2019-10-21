Missing Teen Alert

Replace Your Windows & Doors with Renewal by Andersen

Posted 1:25 pm, October 21, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Renewal by Andersen set out to prove just how long their windows lasted. So, they removed windows that they installed in a home 20 years ago to perform a battery of tests. What did they discover? Page Ewell, local owner of Renewal by Andersen, stops by to tell us the results. Plus, he has a fantastic offer! Right now, when you buy any window or patio door, you’ll receive 40% off your next one with no money down, no payments and no interest for one year! For more information, call 1-800-589-6633 or visit www.BrandYouTrust.com 

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.