Priority Richmond’s 4th Annual “Pinktober”

RICHMOND, Va. – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Priority Richmond’s “Pinktober” is a month-long campaign to raise money for the local Susan G. Komen Central Virginia Chapter. With us today is Jeff Wilson, General Manager of Priority Toyota, to tell us more about the campaign. This marks the 4th “Pinktober” for Priority Richmond, with the campaign growing every year. Priority Richmond continues to raise money and raise awareness for Breast Cancer Research, Treatment and Prevention. Visit Priority Toyota Richmond, Priority Nissan Richmond, or Priority Volkswagen where any car sold in October means a bigger donation to Susan G. Komen Central Virginia. For more information visit www.priorityrva.com