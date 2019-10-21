Melissa Hipolit covers admission to the Science Museum of Virginia to celebrate women in space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- To celebrate the first all-female spacewalk last week, CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit surprised as ew lucky families with tickets to the Science Museum of Virginia.

For CSB 6 Gives, Hipolit coffered to cover admission costs to the museum. "We wanted to offer to pay for your admission to offer the first all-female spacewalk," Hipolit told the families.

Kids of all ages were treated to a day at the museum, exploring and honoring the women who walked on the moon.

