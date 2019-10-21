Melissa Hipolit covers admission to the Science Museum of Virginia to celebrate women in space

Posted 11:47 pm, October 21, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- To celebrate the first all-female spacewalk last week, CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit surprised as ew lucky families with tickets to the Science Museum of Virginia.

For CSB 6 Gives, Hipolit coffered to cover admission costs to the museum. "We wanted to offer to pay for your admission to offer the first all-female spacewalk," Hipolit told the families.

Kids of all ages were treated to a day at the museum, exploring and honoring the women who walked on the moon.

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.

Watch CBS 6 Gives Mondays on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.