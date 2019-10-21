× Kate Beckinsale has alerted everyone that she looks exactly like Ryan Reynolds

Kate Beckinsale thinks she looks exactly like Ryan Reynolds. And now that we’ve all seen it, you kind of can’t unsee it.

The British actress stopped by “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and mentioned her resemblance with the “Deadpool” star.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” Beckinsale told Fallon. “Like, in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster on it, I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.'”

Fallon held up a side-by-side photo of Beckinsale and Reynolds and said, “I don’t really see it.”

Beckinsale said she’s certain they’re lookalikes.

“I’ve wrestled with how, obviously, he’s not even like a sort of slightly-girly-boy-bander type,” the “Underworld” star said. “He’s like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him.”

Ok, but she’s British. Still, she insists we’re all missing something.

“I can’t be in the same room as him,” she said. “Because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen.”

So she won’t work with him, and said she’s made boyfriends feel uncomfortable with how much she says it.

Time to ask Reynolds if, when he looks in the mirror, he sees Beckinsale staring back.