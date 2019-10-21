Alert issued for missing teen believed to be with 34-year-old man

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A missing person’s alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Hicks.

She was last seen Monday at 1 a.m. in her Louisa home, according to investigators.

“It is believed that she may be in the company of Bruce Lynch of Bumpass,” a Louisa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Lynch, 34, is believed to be driving a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071.

Hicks was described has having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Lynch was described has having brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.