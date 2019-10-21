× Here’s where you can get free flu shots in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — As flu season approaches, the Richmond City Health Department is offering free flu shots to adults and children throughout the Richmond area.

The vaccinations will be offered on Friday, October 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Southwood Apartments’ Pool House, near the intersection of Southwood Parkway and Clarkson Road.

Free flu shots will be available to adults and children who are age five and older, but parents must accompany minors.

Attendees should wear a short sleeve shirt for convenience. No insurance or identification is needed to receive a shot.

This post will be updated with other city-sponsored flu shot outreach locations and dates as they are determined.